Bob Odenkirk made major change to Nobody 2's holiday location

Bob Odenkirk has revealed that he changed the European location of his new action comedy Nobody 2 because he felt it wasn't right for his character.

In 2021's Nobody, the Better Call Saul actor played suburban family man Hutch, who revealed his past life as an assassin when his loved ones came under threat.

In the new sequel, Hutch takes his family on holiday and discovers their resort is actually a hub for a criminal organisation run by the evil Lendina, played by Sharon Stone.

During an interview with Variety, Odenkirk revealed that the original draft of Nobody 2 was set in Venice, Italy, but he didn't think the location was appropriate for a regular guy like Hutch.

"On page one, Hutch is in a gondola and he throws a tarp back, and there's a whole passel of guns and explosives," Odenkirk recalled. "My real wife, Naomi, looked at it and she said, 'Wow, this is cool. We get to go to Italy and shoot.' And I was like, 'Yeah, could be fun.'

"And then about three days later, I go, 'You know what? That's not what we're doing. Jason Bourne goes to Italy. James Bond goes to Italy. Hutch doesn't get to go to Italy, and neither does Bob Odenkirk.'"

Instead, Hutch takes his wife, two kids and father to a rundown resort town in the U.S. named Plumberville, where his special hitman skills attract unwanted attention from Lendina's mob.

Odenkirk told the publication that he wrote Stone a note asking her to play Lendina after meeting her for the first time at the Golden Globes.

"She was kind to me, said hi to me and I thought, 'Holy cow, Sharon Stone!'" he shared. "We needed a big villain, a big presence, a big personality. I wondered if Sharon would be willing to be that and she said yes... She owns the third act entirely."

Nobody 2 is now showing in cinemas.