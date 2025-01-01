William Shatner and ex-wife spark remarriage rumours

William Shatner and his ex-wife Elizabeth Martin have fuelled remarriage rumours.

Martin was seen stepping out wearing a diamond band on her ring finger in Los Angeles.

The Star Trek legend and Martin, who divorced in 2019 but reunited during the COVID-19 pandemic, were spotted dining at Jon & Vinny's in North Hollywood.

The Daily Mail reported that the couple arrived in separate cars, and spent time together inside the restaurant.

The band on Martin's left hand drew attention, prompting questions over whether the pair may have quietly remarried.

The duo finalised their divorce in March 2020 after calling it quits over 'irreconcilable differences' following 18 years of marriage.

In a March 2024 interview with Parade, Shatner addressed the subject, saying he and Martin had "in effect remarried" but had not yet held another ceremony.

He suggested, at the time, that a legal marriage was unlikely, citing practical reasons tied to their 2019 separation.

"The reasons we divorced were many, but none of them had to do with distaste. It had to do with more practical things that I want to avoid happening, so that's what I did," he explained at the time.

The couple have been living together for several years since reconciling.