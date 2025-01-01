Christopher Schwarzenegger wows with weight loss

Christopher Schwarzenegger has wowed fans with his weight loss journey.

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has shown off his lean physique in a photo shared by his sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, on Instagram.

In the image, Christopher wore a white shirt and pink shorts while on a boat.

Other images shared in the carousel post showed mum Maria, brother-in-law Chris Pratt, and Christopher's uncle, Anthony Shriver.

Christopher has previously opened up about his dramatic weight loss transformation while speaking at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles in May.

Explaining that slimming down has taken him more than five years, he shared, "It was a big process."

"I started in 2019, when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities," Christopher continued.

He added, "I was like, 'I want to go skydiving.' And my friends were like, 'Yeah, no shot.' I was like, 'Yeah, I can't skydive.'"

He added, "It took a lot of trial and error, and even still to this day, when you're seeing before and after photos, I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point."