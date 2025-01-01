Helena Christensen's son Mingus Reedus pleads not guilty to assault

Mingus Reedus has received additional charges after his alleged assault on a woman.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of them.

The model son of Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen was arrested in New York City on Saturday. When authorities arrived at the scene, the NYPD said they "observed a 33-year-old female with minor injuries to neck and leg".

Reedus was initially charged with one count of assault and one count of criminal obstruction of breathing, according to the NYPD.

He was later charged with three additional counts: assault - recklessly causing physical injury, aggravated harassment and harassment, according to New York Criminal Court public records.

Reedus has since appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to all five counts. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, 26 August.

In a statement to People magazine, Reedus's attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said her client's "innocence will become clear" as "the facts emerge".

Reedus was previously arrested in September 2021 for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman during the San Gennaro festival in New York City.

The woman claimed Reedus had punched her in the face following a verbal confrontation.

Reedus ultimately accepted a plea deal in March 2022 on the lesser charge of disorderly conduct.