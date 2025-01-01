Sopranos star Jerry Adler dead at 96

Jerry Adler, best known for his roles in The Sopranos and The Good Wife, has died. He was 96.

The New York native "passed peacefully in his sleep", a representative for the family told Fox News Digital.

Adler didn't kick-start his onscreen career until later in life.

"I was really getting into the twilight of a mediocre career," he told The New York Times in 1992.

Then the casting director for The Public Eye - a longtime friend of one of Adler's daughters - pushed him to audition for the role of a newspaper columnist in the film, which starred Joe Pesci.

From there, his onscreen career skyrocketed.

He went on to star in Northern Exposure, then as Tony Soprano's advisor Hesh Rabkin in the television series The Sopranos for six seasons.

"It was just supposed to be a one-shot," he told Forward in 2015. "But when they picked up the show, they liked the character, and I would come on every fourth week."

After his Sopranos wrap, Adler had another major role as Howard Lyman in the legal drama The Good Wife, alongside Julianna Margulies.

Frank J Reilly, a friend of Adler's, shared photos on X alongside a tribute following the announcement of his death.

"The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler, died today at the age of 96," he wrote. "You know him from one of his iconic roles. Not bad for a guy who didn't start acting until he was 65."