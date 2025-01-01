Katee Sackoff reveals The Mandalorian 'broke me'

Katee Sackhoff has blamed her time on The Mandalorian for ruining her confidence.

The actor made her live-action debut as the character in the second season of The Mandalorian in 2020.

But playing Bo-Katan ended up not being a good experience for Sackhoff.

"I lost all of my confidence after Mandalorian - all of it," Sackhoff shared on her YouTube channel.

"My style of acting has always just been your first instinct is the right instinct. Do that. Play the reality of the situation," she explained. "And I've never really played a character. I've always played two steps removed from myself, in a sense. It always felt grounded in some part of my belly of who I was.

"Bo-Katan is nowhere near who I am as a human being," Sackoff continued.

"Her life, what she wants - like, I didn't understand her. As much as I understood her, I never felt her in my stomach. I never identified with her. I didn't know how to find her."

The Battlestar Galactica alum said her inability to connect with her Star Wars character was "very scary".

"It broke me. It just broke me, where I started doubting everything about myself," she shared.

Sackhoff voiced Bo-Katan Kryze for years in the Star Wars animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels, before she joined The Mandalorian.