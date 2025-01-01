Brittany Cartwright caught in love triangle with married beau

Brittany Cartwright's new man has an aggrieved wife.

The wife of The Valley star's new beau took to social media over the weekend to blast her husband.

Jasina Stanko wrote in a TikTok post about Brandon Hanson and Cartwright's dating news, "He's my husband!" She then added in another comment, "That man is married."

When a follower asked if Stanko "dated" Hanson, too, she clarified, "I married him."

Page Six reports that Hanson is going through a divorce, and he and his ex have been separated for the past seven months, and that Cartwright and Hanson "reconnected well after he had already been separated".

The Bravo star was first seen hanging out publicly with Hanson during an outing in Los Angeles last week.

The couple got cosy while at the At Home With Narwal's End of Summer Soiree.

Cartwright's new romance comes as she is still in the midst of a divorce with her former co-star, Jax Taylor.

The Vanderpump Rules alum filed to legally end her union in August 2024 after five years of marriage and a four-year-old son together, citing "irreconcilable differences".

The former couple had by that time already been separated for a few months.