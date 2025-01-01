Zoe Kravitz enjoys romantic stroll with Harry Styles

Zoe Kravitz has been spotted enjoying a romantic stroll with Harry Styles.

The news of the rendezvous comes just days after she was seen getting cosy with actor Austin Butler.

The Batman star was seen walking arm-in-arm with the pop megastar in Rome on Sunday, in a fan video shared to social media.

Kravitz - who is the daughter of Lisa Bonet and rocker Lenny Kravitz - was casually dressed in a white mini dress and baseball hat.

The two linked arms as they strolled, appearing engaged in conversation. At one point, Kravitz turned to look at Harry as she listened intently.

The sighting has prompted fresh fan speculation about Kravitz and Syles' relationship status.

It comes after Kravitz enjoyed an extremely flirty display with her co-star Butler at a Paris bar this week.

The Caught Stealing stars, who are both fresh out of high-profile romances with Kaia Gerber and Channing Tatum, were seen drinking, hugging and leaning in close to one another while out late at trendy hotspot Dragon after their film's premiere on Thursday.

Zoe was also recently linked to actor Noah Centineo after they were spotted together on multiple occasions in New York City.

The actor and Tatum ended their engagement in October 2024.