Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde fuel dating rumours

Nikki Rodriguez shared a video of her and Noah LaLonde participating in a romantic TikTok trend, amid ongoing rumours that they are dating.

Soundtracked by Beyoncé's 2016 ballad All Night, the video shows LaLonde picking up his My Life with the Walter Boys co-star Rodriguez by hooking his arm under her knees.

She loops her arms around his neck as he then carries her along the pavement.

As the sun sets, Rodriguez then tries to lift LaLonde in the same manner, as per the trend, but is unable to do so.

"1 for 2," Rodriguez captioned the TikTok video.

Fans were quick to speculate over the pair's relationship status in the comments section, with one person writing, "I feel like this is the hard launch we've all been waiting for."

Rodriguez and LaLonde previously made headlines for attending the 2024 Golden Globes and the 2024 People's Choice Awards together.

The Netflix series, which premiered in 2023, follows Jackie Howard (Rodriguez) as she moves in with the Walter family after losing her family in a car accident.

LaLonde and Ashby Gentry play Jackie's love interests, Cole and his brother Alex Walter, respectively.

The series is based on the book by Ali Novak.