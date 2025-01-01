Margaret Qualley doesn't fancy committing to a franchise

Margaret Qualley is steering clear of franchises for the time being.

The Maid star - who is the daughter of Hollywood actress Andie MacDowell - has admitted she is not ready to "commit" to a continuous role in a saga or cinematic universe.

Taking part in Collider's Ladies Night interview, she was asked during the Dicey Questions round: “If you could join the film franchise of your choice, what franchise would you pick and what role would you play?”

To which, Qualley replied: “I don’t think I want to commit to a franchise.

“It seems like a lot of time. I’m a commitment-phobe maybe. But also, no one’s asking me to do anything.”

The 30-year-old actress - whose movie credits include The Substance, Poor Things and The Nice Guys - hasn't completely ruled it out.

Asked what she'd need to happen to sign a "five film agreement", she said: “Probably just a director.

“I think if you have an amazing director you feel safe and excited.”

Speaking of commitment, Qualley was left with cuts and acne from The Substance prosthetics.

The actress played party animal Sue in the 2024 satirical body horror film, who is the “more perfect” version of 62-year-old co-star Demi Moore’s Elizabeth Sparkle, and it took a year for her skin to recover.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast this week, she spilled: “Like, at the end, when they’re shooting up my skirt in the beginning credits, and it’s like the palm trees all around and they have all these long lenses from the bottom, that’s just because my face was so f***** up by that time that they couldn’t, like, shoot my face anymore."

Her face still had blemishes when she started filming her next project, Kinds of Kindness, in which she plays four people.

She went on: “So, you know the character that has all that acne? That was just my acne from the prosthetics.

“And I was like, ‘Oh this is kind of perfect. I’m playing all these different characters — for one of them we’ll use all my crazy prosthetic acne.’ It took me probably a year to recover physically from all of it.”