Paul Walter Hauser turned down roles in Challengers and Horizon

Paul Walter Hauser has revealed that he turned down roles in Challengers and Horizon because they weren't meaty enough.

While he is used to playing supporting characters on screen, The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor will only accept roles that will satisfy his hunger for rich and interesting parts.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser explained that he was offered roles in Kevin Costner's Western saga and Luca Guadagnino's tennis movie, which were both released last year, but he turned them down to wait for "the right thing" to come along.

"Kevin Costner offered me a part in Horizon, but it was one line of dialogue and the character had nothing to them. I don't need to be a piece of furniture in anybody's movie. I love Kevin Costner, and I want to work with him, and it'd be an honour, but I also want to do something good," he shared.

"The same thing with Luca Guadagnino, (who) offered me (a role) to play the tennis judge during the big matches in Challengers. I could tell it was going to be something, and I love Luca, and he's been nothing but sweet to me, but also I feel way too competitive and way too hungry to eat garnish and pretend it's a meal. I would rather hold out for the right thing."

Hauser's policy has seemingly worked out as he has appeared in three movies so far this year - The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Naked Gun revival and Americana - and will soon be seen in the Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.