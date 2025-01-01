Mo'Nique pays tribute to late 'brother in comedy' Reggie Carroll

Mo'Nique has paid tribute to her late "brother in comedy" Reginald 'Reggie' Carroll after he was fatally shot earlier this month.

The comedian was shot in Southaven, Mississippi, on Wednesday 20 August, and he subsequently died from his injuries, according to the Southaven Police Department. He was 52.

Reacting to her friend and colleague's death, Mo'Nique described Carroll as her "brother in comedy" on her Instagram Stories.

The Oscar-winning actress continued, "This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you'll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together... that's what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our times together was amazing."

Carroll was best known for touring stand-up comedy clubs around the U.S. In addition, he appeared opposite Mo'Nique and Countess Vaughn in a 2000 episode of the Moesha spin-off, The Parkers, starred in the 2022 TV movie Rent & Go, and produced and appeared in the 2023 stand-up special Knockout Kings of Comedy.

Southaven Police are still investigating the shooting, which they described as an isolated incident.

One man is in custody, charged with the murder of Carroll.