Dwayne Johnson filled with emotion after performing 'sacred' dance with family

Dwayne Johnson has described how he was filled with emotion when he performed a "sacred" dance with his family during a recent trip to Hawaii.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, the wrestler-turned-actor shared a video of him doing The Taualuga, a traditional Samoan dance, while on a stage with his mother Ata Johnson and his two younger daughters, Jasmine, nine, and Tiana, six.

In the footage, Dwayne is seen taking off his shirt and enthusiastically joining the other dancers.

"I was blessed to have this very special moment on stage with my mom, my daughters, and our aiga (family) - dancing our Samoan culture's sacred dance, the Taualuga," he wrote in the caption. "It's custom for Samoan men to take their shirts off to proudly show our Polynesian tatau (tattoo) and the intricate stories our ink tells. Also custom for Samoan women to lift their lava lavas (wraparound skirts) up to proudly show their beautiful malu (tattoo) on their legs as well."

Dwayne went on to explain that the slapping of the ground in the dance signifies "how sacred our ground becomes in this moment with our elders" and his daughters, whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian.

"It's emotional. You can't help but feel it. The mana (spiritual life force energy). Life is busy for everyone - so special moments like this mean the world to me, to honor our family, our culture and always so good coming back home to Hawaii. Yesaah (sic)," The Rock continued.

Dwayne's candid post quickly racked up over 800,000 likes, with many fans asking whether he plans to visit Samoa - his mother's homeland - anytime soon.

"I see some of your comments, yes I'm trying to bring the family to Samoa this year! It's all my two young daughters talk about, as they've never been to Samoa. Will be a beautiful homecoming, can't wait," the 53-year-old added.

Dwayne also father to daughter Simone, 24, from his marriage to Dany Garcia.