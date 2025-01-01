Lily Collins's father-in-law isn't a fan of Emily in Paris

Lily Collins's father-in-law, Malcolm McDowell, has admitted he doesn't watch Emily in Paris.

In the popular Netflix comedy-drama series, the actress portrays an American marketing executive who is hired to work at a firm in the City of Light.

But in a new interview for People, A Clockwork Orange actor Malcolm - the father of Lily's husband Charlie McDowell - candidly revealed that he's not a fan of the series.

"To be honest with you, it's not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that," he told the outlet. "But I'm the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she's absolutely one of the great actresses."

And while Malcolm isn't about to start watching Emily in Paris anytime soon, he insisted that Lily has an "aura" around her whenever she appears onscreen.

"She has such a beautiful quality," the 82-year-old continued. "As far as I'm concerned, when she's on the screen, there's nobody else on it, because she's not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Malcolm joked that Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, owes Emily in Paris a "great debt" for all the interest the show has generated in the city.

"I'm sure (it) has gone up so much from people in the United States watching and going, 'Yeah, let's go to Paris,'" he smiled.

Production is currently underway on the fifth season of Emily in Paris, which also stars Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo.

The next series is set to premiere on 18 December.