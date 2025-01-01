Antonio Banderas leads tributes to Spanish actress Verónica Echegui

Antonio Banderas has paid tribute to fellow Spanish acting star Verónica Echegui following her death.

The actress, born Verónica Fernández de Echegaray, passed away in Madrid, Spain on Sunday after a private battle with cancer, according to Spanish outlets. She was 42.

Responding to the news, Banderas posted a photo on social media of Echegui kissing her statuette at the 2022 Goya Awards - Spain's answer to the Oscars - after winning Best Fiction Short Film for her directorial debut Wolf Totem (Tótem loba), which she also wrote.

He captioned the post, "Today, Spanish cinema mourns the passing of Verónica Echegui. My condolences to her family and friends," adding a praying emoji.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote on X, "I am deeply shocked to learn of the passing of Verónica Echegui, an actress of enormous talent and humility who has passed away far too young. My sincere condolences to all her family and friends at this difficult time."

Echegui received her first Goya Award nomination for her debut movie role in 2006's My Name Is Juani, in which she played the title character. She achieved three more Goya nominations for acting during her career, for the films My Prison Yard, Kathmandu Lullaby, and My Heart Goes Boom!

The actress also starred in The Cold Light of Day, Book of Love, as well as the 2009 British comedy film Bunny and the Bull alongside Noel Fielding, Richard Ayoade and Simon Farnaby.

On television, Echegui appeared in the shows Fortitude, Trust, Intimacy, and Love You To Death. The latter series was released in February.