Snoop Dogg criticises LGBTQ+ representation in children's movies

Snoop Dogg has criticised the inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters and storylines in children's movies.

The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper lamented the fact that LGBTQ+ representation is "everywhere" in family films during a recent appearance on the It's Giving podcast.

The 53-year-old cited a particular instance when he watched the 2022 animated film Lightyear, in which a lesbian couple welcomes a baby.

"Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!'" the hip-hop star recalled. "Oh s**t. I didn't come in for this s**t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie."

He added, "I'm like, scared to go to the movies. Y'all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don't have an answer for."

Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., shared that his grandson's question "threw (him) for a loop" because he didn't know how to respond, so he ignored the query and encouraged the youngster to eat his popcorn.

He continued, "These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."

Lightyear made headlines in 2022 as it was the first Pixar animated film to feature a same-sex kiss. Uzo Aduba voices Buzz Lightyear's best friend Alisha Hawthorne, who shares a smooch with her wife.

The LGBTQ+ representation caused the film to be banned in several countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.