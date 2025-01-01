Julia Fox admits acting is 'so unglamorous'

Julia Fox has admitted that acting isn't as glamorous as it looks.

During a conversation with her co-star Vanessa Kirby for Interview Magazine, the Uncut Gems star confessed that she "didn't understand how much work" acting would actually be.

"I think people have this really glamorised idea of acting, and it's really so unglamorous," Julia said. "You're just sitting around, you're waiting, you're tired, your feet hurt. It's hours and hours and hours of prep for two minutes of action."

The 35-year-old then went on to explain that acting is both mentally and physically challenging.

"So it's really hard to turn on and off, especially if you've been in your trailer for four or five hours," the actress said. "It's definitely physically taxing, mentally taxing. It takes over your life."

The Presence star continued, "If you're working on a movie, you can't really do anything else. It just takes over you. At least that's my experience."

Vanessa then went on to recall a particularly challenging scene from their new crime thriller, Night Always Comes, which was released on Netflix earlier this month.

"Yeah, but do you remember during our scene, they were resetting the camera or turning around or whatever and we just laid on (Julia's character) Gloria's bed next to each other," she said. "We were lying in a pile of her clothes, just staring at each other. And it was 5:00 AM, we were barely holding on by a thread, obviously. It's our first night shoot, so you just feel deranged."

In the film, Vanessa plays Lynette, a woman facing eviction unless she can raise $25,000 (£18,400), and Julia plays her friend Gloria, a sex worker.