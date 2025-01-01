Jamie Lynn Spears' dog drives golf cart into her car

Jamie Lynn Spears' dog has caused some damage to her car.

The Zoey 101 alum shared how her beloved pup Cricket caused a minor accident when he unwittingly decided to take the golf cart for a spin.

In a video posted to Instagram, Spears included footage from the incident, in which the smaller vehicle accelerated into the side of her garaged car.

"Cricket decided to take the golf cart for a ride, into my Escalade. Yes, the golf cart was off, and he turned it on somehow, and left his mark," she wrote in the caption.

The mischievous black Labrador pup can be seen crawling into the golf cart, but ended up sitting on the pedals before he could reach the seat.

As a result, the golf cart propelled swiftly forward into the side of Spears' car, and the whole scene was caught on tape from a security camera inside her garage.

Clearly surprised, Cricket was then filmed fleeing the scene.

The video's thumbnail featured Cricket posing beside the dent in Spears' car, with a goofy grin on his face.

The Sweet Magnolias star received the golf cart as a Christmas present, as revealed in an Instagram post on Christmas Day last year.