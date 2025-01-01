Annette Bening to star in Yellowstone spin-off

Annette Bening is set to star in the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off series.

The Oscar-nominated actor will join the TV show that has the working title The Dutton Ranch, People magazine confirmed.

It will follow the story of Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) after the events of the hit western drama that aired from 2018 to 2024.

Bening will reportedly portray Beulah Jackson, a new character described as the "powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas".

Deadline first reported in December last year that a Yellowstone spinoff series was in the works.

The outlet added that several additional cast members from the original series, including Finn Little as Beth and Rip's adopted son, Carter, were set to make appearances alongside the leading pair.

"Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7000-acre Dutton Ranch," an official logline for The Dutton Ranch reads.

"With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."

Yellowstone centred around the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana.

It followed patriarch John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, who was the governor before his suspicious death, and his adult children: Kayce (Luke Grimes), Jamie (Wes Bentley), Beth, and Beth's husband, Rip.