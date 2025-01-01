Olivia Jade Giannulli seeks therapy amid 'uncomfortable changes'

Olivia Jade Giannulli has shared that she is using therapy to overcome "uncomfortable changes".

Not only has the influencer recently broken up with her Saltburn actor boyfriend Jacob Elordi, the LA native is moving to New York after she spent the summer in Paris.

"I've been feeling so many different emotions," Giannulli said in her YouTube vlog.

"I feel like committing to this move and really letting it sink in that I'm moving across the country for the first time away from my family".

She shared with fans that she had talked to her therapist the day before to help her tackle the "nervous" feelings she has during this "transitional" part of her life.

"I think summer gets painted as this carefree, perfect kind of month or two, and I'm here to remind you that it's totally normal if you're feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be."

Giannulli described herself as "somebody who has used therapy to fight a lot of nerves and uncomfortable changes" and "someone who has used therapy for a long time to navigate many situations in life".

"I feel like my therapist has very much supported me during this season of life and change, and I'm very grateful that I have an outlet and somebody to talk to."