Austin Butler reveals he slept in Caught Stealing apartment to get into character

Austin Butler has revealed that he spent the night in his character's apartment in Caught Stealing to make it feel more like home.

In Darren Aronofsky's crime thriller, the Elvis actor plays a former baseball player-turned-barman named Hank, who gets caught up in the criminal underbelly of '90s New York when he agrees to look after his neighbour's cat.

Butler, who takes an intense approach to his acting roles, has revealed that he slept over in Hank's apartment for the night to make it feel like "it wasn't a set anymore" - and he got a rude awakening from the crew the following morning.

"For one night, I had the whole apartment to myself. I played music, I danced around, and I ate Chinese food in there. It made me feel like I really lived there. I slept there all night, and I woke up to the crew coming in while I was in my underwear," he told Variety.

"There are many things that conspire against you when you're making a movie. You've got the lights and the camera and the set doesn't have a ceiling, because they've got to light it from above. It's tempting to look around and break the illusion. So the more I can do to trick myself, the more important it is."

Black Swan director Aronofsky noted that he told Butler to avoid going "really deep" with the character and "relax" because he wanted Hank to have "a certain looseness".

The Oscar-nominated actor often undergoes major transformations on-screen and chooses roles that require different accents or prosthetics, such as Elvis Presley in Elvis or Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

With Caught Stealing, Butler didn't have anything to hide behind, and he admitted that "scared" him.

"Playing a character that feels more like myself left me with nowhere to hide and made me feel vulnerable," he added.

Caught Stealing, also starring Zoe Kravitz and Matt Smith, will be released in cinemas on Friday.