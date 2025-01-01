David Spade reveals he was followed home by autograph hunters

David Spade thought he was going to be robbed when professional autograph hunters followed him home from a comedy show.

The comedian opened up about the scary encounter during a recent episode of his Fly on the Wall podcast with Dana Carvey.

He recalled how he thought he was going to become the victim of a carjacking or robbery when he noticed two cars following him up "the little road" that leads to his home after a stand-up show in Los Angeles.

"There's two cars behind me. I don't even notice. They're kind of on my a*s. I'm like, 'Oh s**t.' It's pitch-black up there. It's a perfect place for carjacking (or a) robbery," he said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The former Saturday Night Live star shared that he pulled over before he reached his driveway, hoping the cars would pass him, and grabbed his pepper spray.

"They pull up next to me and stopped," he remembered. "Five guys in a car. And I got my window cracked... (They said,) 'Hey, can you sign a bunch of s**t? We got all this stuff. We got some Funkos.'"

Spade, 61, told the autograph hunters to get lost and considered resorting to drastic measures to scare them away.

"Then I went into my driveway. I was kind of nervous now. I go, if they come behind me, I'm gonna get the gun. Just show it to him like, 'Hey, this is for real. Now you're in my house. You can't do this,'" he continued, noting that they weren't fans, but rather people trying to make money off his autograph.

"It's a business. They followed me all the way home. That's even scarier," the Joe Dirt star added.

Spade's comments come shortly after actress Audra McDonald revealed that a fan followed her home after she didn't sign autographs at the stage door following a Broadway performance of Gypsy earlier this month.