Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was 'not well' being apart from children for three weeks

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has admitted she was "not well" when she had to be away from her two children for almost three weeks.

During a conversation with Tan France on season two of With Love, Meghan, the former Suits actress recalled a time when she was "not well" being apart from her and Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

In the third episode of her lifestyle show, Meghan and the Queer Eye star discussed parenthood and dreading their kids growing up and leaving home.

"I'll miss them so much. You want to be the parent who's like yes, go do it. Go do your thing. Go live that life. But I'm going to miss you so much," Meghan said.

Tan, who shares two sons with his husband Rob, replied, "I might die without my kids. I need my boys. If I don't see them for a couple of days, I feel like my heart is broken."

Meghan responded, "Oh, I know. The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks. I was... not well."

While she didn't share further details about the prolonged separation, the As Ever founder was likely referring to September 2022, when the Sussexes flew to Europe from their California home without their children for a series of charitable engagements.

Their overseas trip was significantly extended when Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96, and the couple remained abroad until the funeral.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry wrote about their unexpected time apart from their kids.

"Our quick trip would now be an odyssey. Another ten days, at least. Difficult days at that," he wrote. "More, we'd have to be away from the children for longer than we'd planned, longer than we'd ever been."

Neither Harry nor their children appear in the second season of Meghan's show, which debuted on Netflix on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the series, Meghan revealed that Harry said, "I love you" first, on their third date in Botswana, and that she misses the British radio station, Magic.

"Magic FM? Wow. Sorry to say this to you so publicly, but that's such a grandma station," Tan quipped, to which Meghan replied, "I'll be that grandma!"