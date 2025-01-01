Mayim Bialik reveals Blossom reboot plans have been cancelled

Mayim Bialik has confirmed plans for a Blossom reboot have been scrapped.

Around five years ago, the actress - who played Blossom Russo on the sitcom for five seasons from 1990 until 1995 - teamed up with creator Don Reo to work on a potential revival.

But in a Substack post on Monday, Mayim claimed executives at Disney have halted plans for another series.

"Blossom was a Disney-owned property. We approached Disney as I was on the cusp of starting (sitcom) Call Me Kat and was working on (TV game show) Jeopardy! and we simply did not have the time to develop the show but tried to lock it in quickly," she wrote. "Time ran out and I did three seasons of Call Me Kat, two seasons as co-host of Jeopardy! and when both of those ended, Don and I could not let the possibility of revisiting Blossom go."

Mayim went on to note that she and Don felt comfortable talking to the press about the Blossom reboot because Disney bosses "seemed to love it" and they felt certain the project was "moving forward".

Yet, after a series of changes at the media giant, the pair returned to Disney to get an update.

"Unfortunately, and for no particular reason, we were told 'no,'" the 49-year-old continued, explaining that a request to obtain the rights to the programme was also denied. "We will likely never know (unless Disney or 20th Century Studios reads my Substack and feels compelled to chime in and comment) why they would not let us bring these beautiful stories to people who love '90s nostalgia and who have a special place in their hearts for Blossom."

Elsewhere in the message, Mayim revealed the experience has impacted her desire to act and apologised to fans for letting them down.

"I have had an incredible career and do not take it for granted," she added. "And while it is possible no one wants a Blossom reboot, I'm certain Disney got this wrong."

Representatives for Disney have not yet responded to Mayim's comments.