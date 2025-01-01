Rachel Zegler calls boyfriend Nathan Louis-Fernand 'the best of the best'

Rachel Zegler has described her rumoured boyfriend Nathan Louis-Fernand as "the best of the best".

The West Side Story actress, who is currently starring as Eva Perón in the West End production of Evita, took to her Instagram Stories to first heap praise on her understudy, Bella Brown, ahead of Bella's last scheduled appearance as Eva in the musical on Monday.

"Sharing this role with her has been the most wonderful experience of my life and I just love her so much," she wrote alongside a picture of Bella in costume as Eva. "Beyond proud of everything you've accomplished on this job, my sweet (Bella) get out there and smash it one last (scheduled) time (sic)."

Rachel then posted a photo of her and Nathan posing at a table, and added, "And you get to see @nathanlfernand tonight?!? palladium audiences you are so so so so lucky."

After three heart emojis, the 24-year-old added, "The best of the best."

Nathan, who previously appeared in Magic Mike Live and Hamilton, is credited as a swing, which is a versatile performer who understudies several ensemble roles.

Rachel was first romantically linked with the dancer in early July when they were photographed kissing at Sabrina Carpenter's concert in London's Hyde Park. They have since been snapped holding hands while out and about in the British capital.

The Snow White star concludes her run in Evita at the London Palladium on 6 September.

Rachel was previously in a relationship with her West Side Story co-star Josh Andrés Rivera between 2021 and 2024.

She has yet to directly comment on her new relationship.