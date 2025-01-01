Denise Richards claims Aaron Phypers trashed home

Denise Richards has claimed her estranged husband trashed their home.

The Wild Things star submitted a series of photos into evidence as part of her bitter divorce from Aaron Phypers.

She accused him of trashing the million-dollar mansion they once shared, Us Weekly reports.

Richards showed the court photos of the six-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion as evidence.

"Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged the [home] and left the house in a state of disarray," Richards said.

Richards' alleged photos of the home show various rooms disorganised with items all over the floor.

Other photos revealed the property's floors had been torn up and covered in clutter throughout.

A judge ruled that Richards could return to the home to retrieve personal items, accompanied by the police. Richards said when she got inside the home, she was "shocked" to discover the "condition of the home" since she had not lived there in two years.

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on 7 July, noting their separation date as 4 July.

He demanded spousal support, claiming he spends more than $105,000 (£78,000) on monthly bills. He told the court he believed Richards made $250,000 (£185,000) per month in income.

Richards then asked for a restraining order, claiming Phypers had been abusive during their marriage.

He has denied the accusations.