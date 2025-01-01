Emma Heming Willis 'grateful' Bruce Willis 'still here'

Emma Heming Willis has shared an update on her husband Bruce Willis's health.

"Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know," she told Diane Sawyer in a preview clip of Heming Willis' ABC special, titled Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey.

"The language is going and, you know, we've learned to adapt. And we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different way," she shared.

"It's his laugh, right? He has such a hearty laugh. And sometimes you'll see that twinkle in his eye, or that smirk, and, you know, I just get transported," she added. "And it's just hard to see, because as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes. It's hard. But I'm grateful. I'm grateful that my husband is still very much here."

The duo met in 2007 while working out at their mutual trainer's gym. After two years of dating, they walked down the aisle in Turks and Caicos.

In 2012, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Mabel. Two years later, they expanded their family with daughter Evelyn.

Nearly three years after Bruce and Heming Willis renewed their vows for their 10th wedding anniversary, the Willis family revealed in March 2022 that Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring from acting.

They gave fans an update on the Die Hard star's condition in February 2023, sharing that he had received a "more specific diagnosis" of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), for which there is no treatment.