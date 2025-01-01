Meghan, Duchess of Sussex admits feeling 'inauthentic'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has admitted feeling "inauthentic" when she lived in the UK.

The mother of two shared her thoughts about certain royal expectations, revealing she had struggled to be herself authentically when she and Prince Harry were still working royals in England.

In an interview with Bloomberg to promote the second series of With Love, Meghan, her Netflix show, Meghan, 44, was asked whether she found it difficult to try to be both "relatable" and "a duchess".

"No... I'm just being myself," she replied. "It was different a few years ago, where I couldn't be as vocal. I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time. Let's be honest, that was not very 'myself'."'

She explained pantyhose had never been on her radar as an adult before she joined the royal family.

"I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the 1980s," Meghan quipped. "That felt a little bit inauthentic."

Meghan made it clear that since departing the UK and stepping down as a working royal, she had returned to her roots and to a truer expression of herself.

"That's a silly example, but it is an example of when you're able to dress the way you want to dress and say the things that are true, and you're able to show up in a space really organically and authentically, that's being comfortable in your own skin," she shared.

"And that's, of course, I've had different chapters in my life."