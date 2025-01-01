Emma Heming Willis reveals husband Bruce Willis lives in second home amid dementia battle

Emma Heming Willis has revealed that her husband Bruce Willis lives in a second home with 24-hour care amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

During an interview with journalist Diane Sawyer for the TV special, Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, on Tuesday, the Die Hard actor's wife revealed how their living arrangements have changed since he was diagnosed with FTD in 2023.

Emma explained that they decided to move Bruce, 70, to a one-storey property near the family home for the sake of their daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

"It was one of the hardest decisions that I've had to make so far," the 47-year-old shared. "But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters. You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."

Emma noted that Bruce lives with a round-the-clock care team and that she and their daughters visit him frequently.

"When we go over, either we're outside, or we're watching a movie... it's just really about being able to be there and connect with Bruce," she continued. "It is a house that is filled with love, and warmth, and care, and laughter. And it's been beautiful to see that, to see how many of Bruce's friends continue to show up for him, and they bring in life, and fun."

The Pulp Fiction star, who also shares three daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore, retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects the ability to communicate. He was diagnosed with FTD the following year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma revealed that Bruce's "language is going", but she believes he still recognises his loved ones.

"I know he does. When we are with him, he lights up," she said. "He's holding our hands, we're kissing him, we're hugging him, (and) he is reciprocating, you know, he is into it. And so that's all I need."

Emma and Bruce have been married since 2009.