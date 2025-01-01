Martha Stewart volunteers to plan Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Martha Stewart has offered to plan Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding.

On Tuesday, the music superstar and National Football League (NFL) player announced they were engaged after dating for around two years.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor shared a series of photos showing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end popping the question while they stood in a flower-filled garden. The Shake It Off hitmaker also offered fans a glimpse of her new diamond engagement ring.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the 35-year-old wrote in the caption.

Following the happy news, Martha re-posted a photo from Taylor and Travis's engagement photoshoot alongside a clip of her toasting a glass of wine.

In the accompanying caption, the lifestyle guru jokingly wrote, "It's time to call in the ultimate wedding planner."

The 84-year-old launched the popular Martha Stewart Weddings magazine back in 1994. It is now an online publication.

And while Taylor and Travis haven't publicly discussed the romantic proposal, the sportsman's father, Ed Kelce, divulged some details during an interview with News 5 Cleveland.

Ed revealed Travis popped the question "maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago" at his home.

"He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event," he explained. "And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."