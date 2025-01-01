Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex served fried chicken at wedding reception

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex served fried chicken to guests at their wedding reception.

During the sixth episode of the second season of her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, the royal offered fans a rare insight into her star-studded nuptials, which were held at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018.

While speaking to guest Clare Smyth, Meghan gushed over the menu the Michelin-starred chef prepared for the event, noting that it was the "most delicious meal".

"You know what else? Your fried chicken at the after party," gushed Clare, while Meghan exclaimed, "Yes! The late-night bites."

"It's not really something I typically do, so we had to create a recipe for fried chicken," the chef explained. "We kept it, and we still serve it as an off-menu item."

Accordingly, Meghan noted that she was excited to have inspired Clare in some way.

"I love that our off-menu item is the fried chicken at (restaurant) Core. If that's my claim to fame, I'm thrilled," the As Ever entrepreneur gushed.

And after Meghan presented Clare with a travel bag featuring her calligraphy, the Brit recalled how the former Suits actress even personalised the wedding menus.

"I just love all this stuff you do - you just make everything so beautiful," she smiled. "You did that with the wedding menu. You had it all hand-drawn, and it was stunning because it was personal."

Elsewhere in the episode, Clare recounted how Harry surprised Meghan on their first wedding anniversary by tapping her to cater a meal for them in a "beautiful little old chapel".

The chef remembered how she and her team had to tiptoe on a creaky floor "like ninjas".

"Everything around you is historical," the 44-year-old noted.

The second season of With Love, Meghan is now available to stream.