Miriam Margolyes talks assisted death: 'I would ask to be put down'

Miriam Margolyes has revealed she would consider assisted dying if her health takes a turn for the worse.

The Harry Potter star told the Daily Mail: "I don't want to go through a slowly diminishing period of pain and embarrassment. If a stroke meant I couldn't speak, or I was doubly incontinent, or I lost my mind completely, I would ask to be put down. That's because I want to be who I am. I don't want to be less than I can be."

Margoyles' remarks come three months after she told The Mirror that she is aware she doesn't have long to live.

"When you know that you haven't got long to live - and I'm probably going to die within the next five or six years, if not before - I'm loath to leave behind performing," she told the outlet.

"It's such a joy. I yearn to play roles that don't confine me to wheelchairs, but I'm just not strong enough."

Margolyes further explained that her health is compromised mostly due to her weight. When asked if she would consider taking a medication such as Ozempic, she responded, "Absolutely not."

"You shouldn't take medicine meant for people who are really sick," she said, adding that she thinks the real problem is "food advertising on television".