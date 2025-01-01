George Clooney drops out of Venice Film Festival events due to illness

George Clooney has been taken ill while promoting his movie Jay Kelly at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker dropped out of press appearances on Wednesday in Venice, Italy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A source told the outlet that Clooney "had no choice but to take the night off " in the hope that he could rebound to 100 per cent by the time Jay Kelly hits the screen inside Sala Grande - the great hall where the main screenings and awards ceremonies of the Festival take place.

The Good Night, and Good Luck star was seen heading back to his hotel at around 4 pm, and cancelled an appearance at a dinner with the cast and crew of Jay Kelly.

Earlier that day, Clooney was seen out and about in Venice with Jay Kelly co-stars Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup and Alba Rohrwacher; director Noah Baumbach; and co-writer Emily Mortimer.

Jay Kelly follows famous movie actor Jay Kelly and his devoted manager Ron as they embark on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe.

The film will be released in select cinemas on 14 November, ahead of a Netflix streaming debut on 5 December.