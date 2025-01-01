Pedro Pascal to replace Joaquin Phoenix in gay romance De Noche - report

Pedro Pascal is reportedly stepping in to save director Todd Haynes's new gay romance, De Noche.

The Last of Us star is eyeing joining the cast of Haynes's upcoming film, which seemed to be dead in the water just days ago, according to Deadline.

Production for De Noche was shut down last year when Joaquin Phoenix, who had signed on to star, abruptly left the project just days before filming was set to begin.

According to reports, there are plans to resume filming in the New Year in Guadalajara, Mexico.

De Noche was originally meant to star Oscar-winner Phoenix opposite a still-attached Danny Ramirez, who is currently dating Jessica Alba.

Although details have been vague since the project was first announced, the film has been described as a love story between two men who leave Los Angeles for Mexico in the 1930s.

Phoenix's exit from the film last August caused plenty of speculation.

According to Variety, the actor backed out due to "cold feet", despite the amount of work that had already gone into the project.

"Phoenix had developed the screenplay for the detective love story with Haynes and Jon Raymond," the publication noted.

"Entire sets had been built in Guadalajara before Phoenix made the last-minute decision to exit the film."