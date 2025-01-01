Khloé Kardashian flies to Mexico to undergo stem cell treatment

Khloé Kardashian has revealed that she recently flew to Mexico to undergo stem cell treatment.

The reality TV star revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she and her sister Kim Kardashian recently went to Mexico to receive Muse stem cell treatment, which is currently not approved in the U.S.

"I received a muse stem cell treatment from Dr. Akhan (sweetest/smartest guy). I work out 5 days a week so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level. Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging (maybe my favorite perk)," she captioned a series of images and videos from her treatment.

"I'm in awe of the science and so hopeful for the future. My dream is that one day treatments like this will be accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere... I know what a privilege this treatment is and I feel so incredibly blessed we were able to receive it and with such great care."

Khloé, 41, added that she has "fallen in love with stem cells" and will be going back to the Mexico clinic soon.

The treatment involves using stem cells' natural ability to repair or regenerate damaged or diseased cells and tissues in the body. Stem cell therapy is currently used to treat blood cancer or other blood disorders.

Earlier this month, Kim revealed that she first went to the clinic for stem cell therapy two years ago to treat the "debilitating pain" she had experienced after tearing her shoulder lifting weights. She went back recently with Khloé to treat chronic back pain.

"The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone," she wrote. "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity and resources to pursue this healing, and I pray the science continues to evolve so more people can benefit."