Dylan Walsh suffered stroke before car accident - report

Dylan Walsh reportedly suffered a stroke shortly before a recent car crash.

Earlier this month, the Nip/Tuck actor and four family members were travelling through Rumson, New Jersey when their vehicle veered onto the southbound lane and smashed into two utility poles.

Police officials initially reported that Walsh appeared "very red and looked very confused" when they spoke to him and that they discovered empty and open cans of White Claw Hard Seltzer - an alcoholic drink - in the vehicle.

However, in a statement issued to TMZ on Wednesday, Walsh's representative claimed that while he did have "some drinks beforehand", it was a "sudden stroke" that led to the accident.

The spokesperson alleged the 61-year-old's blood alcohol sample was below the legal limit and that it was the other passengers in the car who had been drinking following a day at the beach.

They didn't offer any further details on Walsh's health.

Police officers have not yet commented any further on the investigation.

Walsh is facing six motor vehicle violations.

Shortly after the accident, the Superman & Lois star's wife, Leslie Bourque-Walsh, referred to the accident in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

"It was our family who was involved in the car accident on River Road yesterday afternoon. We just want to thank everyone who took care of us in this scary time," she stated.