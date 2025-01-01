Scott Wolf flooded with calls as ex shares his phone number online

Scott Wolf has been receiving a barrage of unwanted calls and texts after his estranged wife Kelley posted his number online.

She was arrested after the event and is currently being detained in Summit County jail in Ohio.

TMZ reviewed the arrest affidavit, in which a police officer details that he responded to a call from Scott after the Party of Five actor received multiple messages from Kelley.

The officer's statement reveals that he was talking to Scott, when Scott began receiving a "barrage of phone calls and text messages from unknown people".

The cop looked at Kelley's Instagram page, where he saw a post with the words, "Let's let dimples field his own press?" and his phone number written out for her nearly 100,000 followers to see.

He then went to Kelley's house nearby, where he told Kelley he had enough evidence to arrest her for harassment.

Kelley allegedly refused to open the door for the officer when he arrived. She was arrested and booked on charges of electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information.

Scott and Kelley Wolf met in 2002, married in 2004, and announced their separation in June 2025 after 21 years of marriage.