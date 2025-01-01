Frankie Muniz suffers freak backyard accident

Frankie Muniz has suffered an injury in a freak backyard accident.

The six- to eight-week recovery process has sidelined his NASCAR career for the time being.

On Thursday, the Malcolm in the Middle alum turned race car driver took to social media to announce that he would be unable to compete in an upcoming NASCAR race after taking a hard fall off a ladder in his backyard and breaking his wrist.

"The phrase 'FML' (Frankie Muniz's Life) takes on new meaning with moments like these. I'm disappointed to share that I won't be racing at Darlington this weekend or for the next few weeks due to a distal radius fracture," he captioned the Instagram post.

"Yesterday, I fell from the top of a ladder while changing the batteries in a Ring camera in my backyard. Note to self: heed the ladder warning that says, 'Do not sit or stand on top step.'

"In hindsight, a taller ladder would've been smarter. While I'm gutted to miss the races, I'm grateful it wasn't worse," he continued.

"I feel for my team, who've poured their hearts into this season, and I'm thankful for @FordPerformance and their unwavering support. The doctor estimates a six to eight week recovery, so I'll be back in the driver's seat as soon as I'm cleared."