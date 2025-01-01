Nicole Eggert undergoes mastectomy amid cancer battle

Nicole Eggert has revealed that she has had surgery amid her breast cancer battle.

"Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend? #breastcancer #breastcancerawarness #feelyourselfup," the Baywatch alum wrote alongside a selfie shared via Instagram.

Her former Baywatch costars were quick to offer support in the comments section of the post.

"Damn, Nicole. You are fierce," Erika Eleniak wrote.

"You look great! Warrior Woman!" Gena Lee Nolin added, while Brande Roderick chimed in, "You look like a tough ass action hero in this photo! You got this!"

Eggert first publicly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in January 2024 after finding a lump during a self-exam.

"It really was throbbing and hurting," she told People at the time.

"I immediately went to my general practitioner, and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was, I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done."

A mammogram and three biopsies confirmed her diagnosis.

The Charles in Charge star announced in a video shared via Instagram that her body had a "full complete response" to chemotherapy in July 2024.