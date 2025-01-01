Christa B. Allen claims ex was 'wealthy cult leader'

Christa B. Allen has claimed her ex-boyfriend was a "wealthy cult leader".

The 13 Going on 30 star reflected on why she "foolishly bought in" to his "fairytales" in a confessional social-media post.

Christa, 33, told her 1.8 million TikTok followers about the ordeal, jumping on a viral trend in which content creators share their difficult experiences accompanied by Chappell Roan's song, The Subway.

Posting a video of herself frolicking on a lawn, she wrote, "how it feels rebuilding your life after being in love with a charismatic wealthy cult leader who burned it to the ground".

The actress and influencer added a lengthy further caption to accompany the post, acknowledging her own role in the failed romance.

"Let me be very clear: nobody can burn down your life unless you give them access to it," Christa, who played a young Jennifer Garner in their hit 2004 comedy, wrote. "That's the part I've had to own."

She went on to explain it was the promise of a luxurious life that drew her in.

"So I've sat with the hardest questions: why did I trust him? Why did I hand over my power? Why did I silence my own inner knowing? The truth is, he was selling fairytales and from luxurious penthouses and private jets, I foolishly bought in," Christa recalled.

"What I learned is that even if you spend every waking moment with someone - studying, eating, traveling, working, building, dreaming - you still may not KNOW them."