Zoë Kravitz 'accidentally dosed' friends with hallucinogens

Zoë Kravitz has revealed she "accidentally dosed" her friends with hallucinogens.

The actress was keeping psilocybin "magic" mushrooms in her fridge for personal use when her friends raided the kitchen and ate them.

"I've never accidentally taken hallucinogenics, but I have accidentally dosed several people," Zoë, 36, told her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler, 34, as he interviewed her for Vanity Fair's Lie Detector series.

"It's people who went into my fridge when I wasn't home. It's happened four times."

Hooked up to a lie detector, Zoë spilled the details about her pals' inadvertent encounters with the psychoactive fungi, explaining the mushrooms had been made into seemingly normal chocolates.

"Once, when I was shooting Batman, my friend came to visit me from Paris and went into my fridge when I wasn't there and ate the chocolate mushrooms I had sitting there and called me, and I had to leave work and take care of her," she recalled.

"And then a month later, it happened again - to another friend. And now I label everything."

However, Zoë added, she held her friends partially responsible for what happened to them.

"I also think you don't go into people's fridges and just eat unmarked chocolate!" she quipped. "Unless it's just, like, (clearly branded) Hershey's."