Orlando Bloom admits rapid 52-pound weight loss made him 'a horrible person'

Orlando Bloom has admitted rapidly losing a lot of weight for a movie role made him a "horrible person to be around".

During an appearance on U.K. talk show This Morning on Wednesday, the actor discussed how he dropped 52 pounds (24 kilograms) to play a retired boxer in The Cut.

Amid the conversation, Orlando confessed he was only eating tuna and cucumber at one point during the production of the Sean Ellis-directed movie.

"I was just exhausted," he sighed. "Just mentally, physically, I was hangry. I was a horrible person to be around."

Orlando went on to emphasise that he worked with nutritionist Philip Goglia, who advised him on how to drop meals.

"Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one," the 48-year-old recalled. "I was like, 'No! Don't take that one.' And then basically I came down to (eating) just tuna and cucumber for the last three weeks."

And while Orlando was able to push through the "intense" diet, he doesn't "recommend" it to "anyone at home".

The Lord of the Rings star, who underwent regular blood tests to monitor his physical health, also reflected on how his mental health was affected, with him suffering from "paranoia" and "intrusive thoughts" at times.

"We're supposed to eat and sleep and take care of ourselves," he added. "It's really a commentary on the lengths a person will go to have that second shot. I think that's so relatable."

The Cut is set to be released in select U.K. cinemas from 5 September.