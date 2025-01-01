Kim Kardashian criticises President Donald Trump's controversial ICE raids

Kim Kardashian has condemned President Donald Trump's controversial U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

Earlier this year, U.S. Government officials activated Operation Safeguard - a law enforcement plan with the objective of quickly detaining and expelling undocumented migrants in major cities across America.

Before receiving an award recognising her work advocating for prison reform at Diane von Furstenberg's DVF Awards in Venice, Italy on Thursday, Kim was asked for her view on Trump's scheme for deporting illegal immigrants.

"In the news you hear, 'Oh, it's about people who have committed these crimes and they're trying to help out our country,'" she said, according to Variety. "But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country, and so many people that are such a part of our country getting affected. People I know. People my friends know."

Kim went on to argue that there must be a better way to control immigration.

"You want to believe that there's a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it's not really happening like that," the 44-year-old continued. "It's really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country."

At the ceremony, Kim was presented with The DVF Leadership Award by Chris Young.

The Kardashians star, who graduated from law school in May, began campaigning for Chris's release from prison in 2018 after learning he received a life sentence without parole for the non-violent offences of marijuana and cocaine possession.

Trump commuted the remainder of Chris's sentence in January 2021.

And during her speech, Kim noted that working on the case had inspired her to commit to the cause.

"My journey in criminal justice reform is ongoing and I hope to inspire bigger conversations and create further awareness where everyone can work together on this crucial issue," she added. "It's time for a real systematic change to restore hope and give these people a fair chance at life and the opportunity for redemption after incarceration."