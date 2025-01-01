Caitlyn Jenner admits death of manager Sophia Hutchins 'really hit her hard'

Caitlyn Jenner has tearfully opened up about her "difficult" battle with grief following the death of her longtime friend and manager Sophia Hutchins.

Hutchins, 29, was driving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) near Jenner's home in Malibu, California in early July when she collided with the bumper of a moving car, veered off the road and plummeted into a ravine. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While reporting on the recent shooting in Minnesota on Thursday, Jenner became emotional as she opened up about her journey with grief.

"Recently, my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident," the 75-year-old said during the broadcast of Fox News @ Night. "For the last seven weeks, I've been dealing with death, and it's so difficult. So, when this (tragedy) happened, it really hit me hard."

She continued, "Here I am dealing with my grief, and I just can't even imagine parents who dropped their kid off at school and, like that father just said, 'I'll never get a chance to talk to him again.' That is just so horrible. I've been dealing with grief, and these people have a long road ahead of them, and they're going to be dealing with grief."

Two children were killed and seventeen others were injured when a shooter opened fire through the windows of a church at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Jenner's comments mark the first time she has addressed Hutchins's death in any detail, after she told the Daily Mail last month that she did "not want to talk" about the "tough times" she has been going through.

Hutchins made several appearances on Jenner's docuseries, I Am Cait, before becoming her manager. They always denied rumours of a romance, insisting their relationship was strictly platonic.