KJ Apa wasn't expecting to be a father 'this young'

KJ Apa has admitted that he didn't expect to become a father at such a young age.

The 28-year-old Riverdale star has opened up about becoming a father to his three-year-old son, Sasha, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Clara Berry.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, KJ revealed that he is enjoying being a father, even though it came as a surprise.

"I certainly wasn't expecting to be a father this young," he confessed. "We were not trying to have a child, but it became the most amazing thing that ever happened to me."

KJ went on to say that he feels more "grounded" since having a child.

"It's one of those things, man, that I'll just give to God being a lifesaver, you know, my son in a lot of ways has saved me and keeps me grounded," he told the publication. "In this industry, and any industry, I think as humans we want to progress."

The star added that becoming a father has also encouraged him to take life at a slower pace.

"I'm the kind of person that wants to be good at things, and I want to be the best at things, and in a way (fatherhood has) made me slow down," he said. "I move really quick and I feel like it's really great for me because it forces me to just chill and just slow down and to just have more trust in the fact that everything is as it should be."

The French model revealed that she and KJ had split up in February 2024, after four years together.

KJ currently stars in the romance drama The Map That Leads To You, which is now streaming on Prime Video.