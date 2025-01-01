Tramell Tillman recalls his father's 'devastating' reaction to his acting dreams

Tramell Tillman has recalled his father's "devastating" reaction to his acting dreams.

The actor, best known for playing Seth Milchick in the Apple TV+ drama Severance, has revealed that his father was not supportive of his decision to pursue a career in acting.

In a recent interview with Variety, Tramell was asked how his family reacted when he first told them about his ambitions.

"My father's response was devastating," he replied. "He said I'd never make it and I'd be a waiter for the rest of my life."

The 40-year-old continued, "My father had rarely seen me perform and wouldn't come to my plays."

Tramell then noted that his father's response had impacted his confidence, telling the publication, "So I carried that with me and thought, 'Maybe I just won't make it.'"

Despite his father's doubts, Tramell made Emmy history earlier this year by becoming the first openly gay Black man to be recognised in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, the only acting category at the awards where a Black winner has yet to be crowned.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor revealed that he had been "shaking all morning" ahead of the nominations announcement in July.

He continued, "I kept telling myself, 'Tramell, no matter what happens, it's OK. It's all right. It's not the end of the world.'"

But when news of his nomination was confirmed, the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning actor was overjoyed.

"So when the list came out, my manager says, 'Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: Tramell Tillman from Severance!' and I was jumping up and down," he recalled. "That's when my team revealed their screens, and they all had Tram-Emmy shirts on."

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on 14 September.