Questlove’s live-action The Aristocats movie scrapped by Disney

Questlove’s live-action The Aristocats movie has been scrapped by Disney.

The Roots drummer and producer – whose real name is Ahmir K. Thompson – was working on an adaptation of the 1970 animated musical comedy film he revealed Disney has now pulled the plug.

Speaking on Score: The Podcast, he said: “Once Disney had their third president, usually when a new administration comes in, no matter - they're going to reshuffle.

"Then they had another administration shuffle. And then it was like, 'Okay, well, all right.' And by the third time I was just like, maybe this isn't meant for me.

I would have loved to have done that project, but there's like 20 others that I can get to. What I don't do is I don't make announcements until it's ready, but there's literally four other films - I'll be working till 2029-2030. So, just wasn't meant to happen. Maybe it will happen in the future."

It was first announced in March 2023 that Questlove had signed on to direct, executive-produce, and oversee the music for the live-action adaptation.

Will Gluck (Peter Rabbit) and Keith Bunin (Onward) were tapped to write the script.

The Aristocats tells the story of Duchess and her family of three kittens, who find themselves kidnapped by their butler as a way to get their inheritance.

When the cats are abandoned in the countryside far away from their home, they meet Thomas O’Malley, a street cat who helps them find their way back.