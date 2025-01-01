Adria Arjona calls Splitsville script 'the wildest thing she's ever read'

Adria Arjona signed up for her new comedy Splitsville because the script was "one of the wildest things (she'd) ever read".

The new relationship comedy stars Arjona, Dakota Johnson, Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino as two couples, one of which is going through a divorce, while the other has an open marriage.

The Andor actress explained to People that she couldn't resist being involved in the comedy after giggling her way through the hilarious script.

"I loved what I read. It's one of the funniest scripts I've ever read, to be honest," she shared. "I had already watched (Corvino's previous directorial effort) The Climb, so tonally I was pretty in sync with what the boys wanted to make, and then getting to read it just really spoke to me and made me giggle as I was reading it. The first 15 pages of the script and the opening of this movie are one of the wildest things I've ever read or performed."

The Blink Twice star added that she was excited to play her character Ashley because she was "so different" from her.

Arjona also revealed that her montage sequence was born out of a suggestion she gave to Corvino about her character, inspired by friends who turn "into different people" to suit their romantic partner.

"I called Mike and I was like, 'I really would love for her to change a little bit of her personality depending on who she's dating.' And that kind of turned into that whole montage," she said.

Splitsville is now showing in U.S. cinemas.