Gordon Ramsay shares skin cancer diagnosis

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he has had surgery to remove skin cancer.

Alongside a pair of photos that show a line of stitches running from the bottom of his ear to his jaw, the celebrity chef shared that he has recently undergone a procedure to treat skin cancer.

"Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma," Gordon wrote on Instagram.

"Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend."

Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer caused by long-term exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight, according to the Mayo Clinic, which often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin.

"I promise you it's not a facelift," the Kitchen Nightmares star continued. "I'd need a refund."

While the TV star has been keeping an optimistic outlook on the situation, friends and family expressed their support in the comments.

"Love you Dad," his daughter Holly wrote.

Cancer Research UK wished him a speedy recovery, as well as sharing a few tips.

"Glad to hear you're doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun," the charity wrote.

"Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously."