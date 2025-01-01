Chris Columbus scraps plans to adapt Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter director and producer Chris Columbus has scrapped plans to adapt Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

He shared that it's "gotten so complicated" to be attached to the Wizarding World without acknowledging or being implicated by JK Rowling's transphobia.

In a new interview with The Times, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker said such a reunion with the original cast would be "impossible" and would "never" take place.

The Cursed Child, set nearly two decades after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, follows the friendship of Albus Potter, Harry's resentful son, and Draco Malfoy's son, Scorpius.

"It's never going to happen," Columbus told the outlet. "It's gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible."

He added, "I haven't spoken to Miss Rowling in a decade or so, so I have no idea what's going on with her, but I keep very close contact with Daniel Radcliffe, and I just spoke to him a few days ago. I still have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast.

Earlier this week, Columbus also made it clear he "certainly" doesn't agree with Rowling, calling her viewpoint "very sad" and admitting that he likes to "sometimes separate the artist from the art".